Banks net interest margins to face pressure in FY24, may drop to 3.45%: Fitch
- Fitch believes this contraction is consistent with the lagged normalisation in deposit rates, although banks should be able to offset some of the impacts as they gradually pass-through policy rate hikes to corporate loans, which are typically slower to reprice than retail and SME loans.
Indian banks' net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to face pressure in the next financial year 2023-24 owing to an increase in deposit rates to attract funds to support sustained high loan growth. Fitch Ratings expect the average margins of banks to contract slightly by 10 bps to 3.45% in FY24.
