In March 2022, RBI's data is based on sectoral deployment of bank credit collected from select 40 scheduled commercial banks - accounting for about 94% of the total non-food credit deployed by all banks.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the sectoral deployment of bank credit for March 2022. Banks' credit to industry and service sectors witnessed strong momentum in March, while personal loans continued on their robust performance.
RBI highlighted that credit to agriculture and allied activities continued to perform well, registering a growth of 9.9% in March 2022. However, the growth was at 10.5% in March 2021.
Further, RBI stated that credit growth to the industry picked up to 7.1% in March 2022 from a contraction of 0.4% in March 2021.
On the performance of credit growth to the industry, RBI said that size-wise, credit to medium industries registered a robust growth of 71.4% in March 2022 as compared to 34.5% last year. Credit growth to micro and small industries accelerated to 21.5% from 3.9% and credit to large industries recorded a marginal growth of 0.9% against a contraction of 2.5% during the same period last year.
Within the industry, RBI pointed out that credit growth to ‘all engineering’, ‘beverage & tobacco’, ‘chemicals & chemical products', ‘construction’, ‘food processing’, ‘infrastructure’, ‘leather & leather products', ‘mining and quarrying’, ‘petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels’, ‘rubber plastic & their products’, ‘textiles’ and ‘vehicles, vehicle parts & transport equipment’ accelerated in March 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.
However, credit growth to ‘basic metal & metal products’, ‘cement & cement products’, ‘glass & glassware’, ‘gems & jewellery’, ‘paper & paper products’, and ‘wood & wood products’ decelerated/contracted.
In terms of credit growth to services, the sector accelerated to 8.9% in March 2022 as compared to 3% a year ago, mainly due to significant improvement in credit growth to NBFCs and robust credit offtake in ‘trade’ and ‘transport operators’.
