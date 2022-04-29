On the performance of credit growth to the industry, RBI said that size-wise, credit to medium industries registered a robust growth of 71.4% in March 2022 as compared to 34.5% last year. Credit growth to micro and small industries accelerated to 21.5% from 3.9% and credit to large industries recorded a marginal growth of 0.9% against a contraction of 2.5% during the same period last year.