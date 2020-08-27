Banks should rejig business strategy, look out for sunrise sectors : RBI Das

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said banks need to rejig their business strategy and look out for sunrise sectors while supporting industries which have the potential to bounce back.

In his keynote address at a Business Standard event, Das said banks need to look at prospective opportunities in the rural sector, while also focussing on startups, renewables, logistics and value chain.

Das also cautioned against higher incidence of bank frauds in recent times. He said lenders need to up their risk management capacity, both at the time of sanctioning loans as well as in post-sanction credit monitoring.

He assured that RBI will not look at unwinding any measures announced during the pandemic in near future post the lifting of the lockdown. He said RBI is monitoring the situation and will chalk out a very cautious exit plan.

“We will not unwind any measures immediately. We are monitoring the situation and we will have a very cautious exit plan. The RBI is taking a long-term view on resolutions and measures," he said.

Das also reiterated that the pandemic will put pressure on balance sheets of banks and may lead to erosion of capital. Banks therefore need to proactively respond to this challenge, he said.

“Banks' balance sheets will be under stress — that is stating the obvious. What is more important is how banks react and respond to the challenge," he said. “Overall, the banking sector continues to be sound and stable."

