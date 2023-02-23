According to bankers, conmen on Twitter, sporting official bank logos on their profile, seek out customers airing grievances and respond with a fake customer care number. When customers call the number, they are asked to download a remote access app. Once access is granted, the fraudster steals data from the phone and records the customer entering secret credit and debit card numbers such as CVV and expiry dates.

A search on Twitter showed large private sector banks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank draw a significant number of such fake customer care handles. Other lenders are not spared either. Typically, these handles have the word “cares" in the account name and lack Twitter’s verification badges. While banks have been weeding out scores of such accounts, many more are taking their place at an alarming rate.

“We have a team that scans social media to spot such fake accounts and immediately informs customers not to engage with them. The bank also tweets to these fake handles, telling them to desist from using our logo and contacting customers," said a bank official at a private sector lender. According to the official, the bank then uses a pre-approved format to send an official letter to Twitter, informing them of the impersonation and asking it to disable the fake account. Most fake accounts use the bank’s logo, and in the case of one bank, they were found using images from the lender’s fraud awareness campaign.

When Mint called one of the numbers, a person identifying himself as Kapil Sharma answered it. While he lacked the use of rehearsed statements that trained customer care personnel know, Sharma tried to convince the reporter that he would be able to solve the problem. He then asked us to download TeamViewer QuickSupport, a remote access software, from Google Play store on the mobile. On asking him whether the problem could be solved without downloading software, “Sharma" asked the reporter to visit the nearest branch before disconnecting the call, quite confident that many customers will prefer to avoid the hassle of visiting a branch.

“The issue mentioned in your query is a wider phenomenon than one that pertains only to banks. Fraudsters attempt to obtain customer information which is then misused, through various means, including impersonating known entities such as banks," a spokesperson for HDFC Bank said in an emailed response.

HDFC Bank, the spokesperson said, is extremely conscious of the safety of its customers and actively works to identify and deal with fake social media handles.

“The bank utilizes multiple avenues to counter such attempts, which are not limited to Twitter. We scan social media to identify and report to the relevant platforms any unauthorized usage of the bank’s logo, trademarks and brand name," the spokesperson said.

Bankers said that apart from seeking the removal of these fake accounts, they are also engaging in customer awareness campaigns. These include engaging celebrities to push safe banking habits among consumers, including telling people that banks do not seek passwords, OTPs, or account and card-related numbers on social media.

“When we see a fake profile impersonating the bank, we immediately report it to Twitter, asking it to remove the same. We have been successful in bringing down many such fake profiles. We also ask our customers to be alert and not to engage with such fake profiles or share their personal details with them," a spokesperson for ICICI Bank said in an email.