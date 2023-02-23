Banks struggle with fake customer care on Twitter

“We have a team that scans social media to spot such fake accounts and immediately informs customers not to engage with them. The bank also tweets to these fake handles, telling them to desist from using our logo and contacting customers," said a bank official at a private sector lender. According to the official, the bank then uses a pre-approved format to send an official letter to Twitter, informing them of the impersonation and asking it to disable the fake account. Most fake accounts use the bank’s logo, and in the case of one bank, they were found using images from the lender’s fraud awareness campaign.