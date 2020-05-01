Banks to elongate working capital cycles for small businesses amid disruptions

MUMBAI: Indian banks have decided to elongate the working capital loan cycles by 30-90 days while determining credit drawing power of small businesses hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic, said two people aware of the development.

While some banks have already started implementing this, a few others are finalising the contours of their revised framework. The people quoted above said that the proposal was floated by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in its letter to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 23 March, which allowed it on 27 March.

“However, it is taking time because credit committees of individual banks will have to approve it," said the first person quoted above.

He added India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has prepared a protocol for extension of the working capital cycle and most banks are following it. On 27 March, the central bank had allowed banks to recalculate “drawing power by reducing margins or by reassessing the working capital cycle for the borrowers".

The second person said, typically, drawing power, the maximum that a working capital borrower can utilise, is based on the level of inventory and receivables. A working capital cycle for manufacturers is the period beginning from cash required to purchase raw material, ending at cash received from buyers by selling the finished product. Given the current scenario, sales have come to a halt and many small businesses are not getting paid by their buyers, jeopardising their repayment capacity.

“We have decided to extend the cycle by a maximum of 90 days to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) tide over the current crisis. Several of our customers have also reached out to us seeking reassessment of their working capital cycles," said the second person, adding that margins have fallen by 10-15 basis points (bps) across banks.

Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, executive director, Bank of Baroda (BoB) told Mint over phone that the bank recently conducted an MSME outreach programme through video conferencing. He said, in this webinar, small business owners spoke of how their business cycles have become elongated and their receivables cycles changed.

“I have proposed in my address to these business owners a plan to reduce margins and reassess working capital limits. We are looking at this model and are expected to come out with this shortly. See, the norms will be slightly relaxed under the new framework, appreciating the difficult times that they are facing," said Khichi.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities conducted a survey of small and medium enterprises (SME) in the manufacturing segment across 17 different sectors including textiles, chemicals, electrical and electronic goods, food processing, leather and plastics.

While the base survey was conducted during January–mid-February, with 637 respondents via in-person interviews, it held telephonic interviews during 20-26 April with 349 respondents from the base survey group. According to this survey, very few SMEs, about 7%, think they will be able to survive for more than three months if their business remains closed.

“Importantly, nearly 33% of the SMEs said that they will not survive another month if their business remains closed. Sectors under immediate stress with ability to survive less than a month with cash in hand are hosiery, castings & forgings, electrical equipment, engineering," said the Kotak survey.

The total lending to MSMEs with an aggregate credit exposure up to ₹50 crore, is ₹17.94 trillion, showed estimates by credit bureau Cibil. The MSME sector, which employs millions of people, is one of the casualties of the ongoing countrywide lockdown that has led to closure of factories and businesses as the government intensifies steps to contain the covid-19 pandemic. The share of the MSME sector in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 30.3% in FY19, up from 29.7% in FY18, according to data submitted in Parliament on 12 March.

Mint reported on 15 April that banks have requested the Union government to fully guarantee their incremental loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help restart the flow of credit to the sector.

