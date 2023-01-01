Banks to remain closed for 15 days in January 2023. Check full list here1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 09:57 AM IST
- Bank Holidays January 2023: As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.
Bank Holidays January 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the list of Bank holidays. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain be closed to 15 days in January 2023. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.