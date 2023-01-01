Bank Holidays January 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the list of Bank holidays. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain be closed to 15 days in January 2023. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

However, some of these bank holidays are state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Though the banks will remain closed, the online and net banking services will be available as usual. Customers are requested to plan the bank related visit accordingly.

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in January 2023:

1 January 2023: Sunday (Banks remain closed on 1 January due to New Year’s Day)

2 January 2023: New Year’s Celebration (Banks will remain closed in Aizawl)

3 January 2023: Imoinu Iratpa (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)

4 January 2023: Gaan-Ngai (Banks will remain closed in Imphal)

8 January 2023: Sunday

12 January 2023: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda (Banks will remain closed in Kolkata)

14 January 2023: Second Saturday

15 January 2023: Sunday

16 January 2023: Thiruvalluvar Day (Banks will remain closed in Chennai)

17 January 2023: Uzhavar Thirunal (Banks will remain closed in Chennai)

22 January 2023: Sunday

23 January 2023: Netaji's Birthday (Banks will remain closed in Kolkata)

26 January 2023: Republic Day (Banks closed across the country)

28 January 2023: Fourth Saturday

29 January 2023: Sunday