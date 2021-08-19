Bank holiday today: If, you have any important work, be it private or public sector lender, you will have to wait till Monday to get it done as banks are closed for four days in a row in few cities. Although online banking activities will continue to work, and ATM machines will dispense cash. The holidays issued by the RBI for lenders across India are divided according to state-wise celebrations.

There are only two holidays that will be celebrated by a large majority of states and cities. One is Muharram and the other one is Janmashtami.

Bank holiday today, 19 August

Banks in most states will observe a holiday today, 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram. This holiday will be an off for lenders in 17 cities. These cities are Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.

Bank holiday on 20 August (Friday)

Banks will remain shut in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu on account of Onam on 20 August

Banks holiday on 21 August (Saturday)

Banks will remain shut in Kerala on account of Thiruvonam on 21 August

Banks holiday on 22 August

22 August is Raksha Bandhan, which happens to fall on Sunday. All banks are closed on Sundays as well as Second and last Saturdays.

