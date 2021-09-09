Bank holidays this week: Bank customers must know that there will be four bank holidays this week for various festive occasions. These also include the Second Saturday and Sunday. Banks will remain shut for four days from today in some cities. So. if you are staying in any of the cities and want to visit your bank branch, you will have to postpone it for next week.

Let's take a look at the bank holidays this week

9 September 2021 - Teej (Haritalika)

Banks will be closed in Gangtok on September 9 and September 10 on account of Teej (Haritalika) and Indrajatra respectively.

10 September 2021 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata 10

The major holiday of the month is Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10). On this day, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

11 September 2021 -Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) (Second Saturday)

However, the banks will remain close on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi as it falls on the second Saturday.

12 September 2021 - Weekly off (Sunday)

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in September. This also includes the second, fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.