If you have any important work related to the bank, then plan it accordingly keeping in mind the holidays this week. Banks will remain closed for four days in some cities on account of various holidays. Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is when banks will be closed this week

Banks will also be shut from April 14-April 16 because of the festivals such as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu. April 16 which also is the third Saturday of banks, will have a holiday due to Bohag Bihu.

Bank Holiday on April 14

April 14 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in all states except for Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu.

Bank Holiday on April 15

April 15 (Friday): Banks will be closed except Rajasthan, Jammu and Srinagar due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

Bank Holiday on April 16

April 16 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Assam due to Bohag Bihu.

Bank Holiday on April 17

April 17 (Sunday): All banks remain closed on Sundays.

All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in April, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

