Banks to remain closed for 6 days this week. Check full list here1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 06:22 AM IST
- Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India
Listen to this article
If you have any important work related to the bank, then plan it accordingly keeping in mind the holidays this week. Banks will remain closed for six days in some cities on account of various holidays. Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India.