Banks to remain closed for 6 days this week. Check full list here

Banks to remain closed for 6 days this week. Check full list here

Banks across the country will be closed for 18 days in the month of August 2022.
  • Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India

If you have any important work related to the bank, then plan it accordingly keeping in mind the holidays this week. Banks will remain closed for six days in some cities on account of various holidays. Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Banks across the country will be closed for 18 days in the month of August 2022. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

Banks to remain closed for 6 days this week

Banks will remain closed on August 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14 for various holidays, including Raksha Bandhan, Muharram, Patriot's Day, Second Saturday and Sunday. 

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 14: Sunday

Banks to remain closed for 6 days next week

Banks across the country will be closed for 6 days next week on account of Independence Day, Parsi New Year, Janmashtami.

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

