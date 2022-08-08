Banks to remain closed for 6 days this week. Check full list here

Banks to remain closed for 6 days this week. Check full list here1 min read . 06:22 AM IST
- Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India
If you have any important work related to the bank, then plan it accordingly keeping in mind the holidays this week. Banks will remain closed for six days in some cities on account of various holidays. Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are closed across India.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Banks across the country will be closed for 18 days in the month of August 2022. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.
Banks will remain closed on August 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, and 14 for various holidays, including Raksha Bandhan, Muharram, Patriot's Day, Second Saturday and Sunday.
August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar
August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi
August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla
August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow
August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal
August 14: Sunday
Banks across the country will be closed for 6 days next week on account of Independence Day, Parsi New Year, Janmashtami.
August 15: Independence Day — All over India
August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur
August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow
August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla
August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad
