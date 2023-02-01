Banks to remain closed for 9 days in February 2023. Check full list here
- Bank Holidays February 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Bank Holidays February 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the list of Bank holidays. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain be closed to nine days in February 2023. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.
