Home / News / India /  Banks to remain closed for 9 days in February 2023. Check full list here

Banks to remain closed for 9 days in February 2023. Check full list here

1 min read . 07:01 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Bank Holidays in February 2023.

  • Bank Holidays February 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holidays February 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the list of Bank holidays. As per the RBI bank holidays list, all public and private sector banks will remain be closed to nine days in February 2023. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

However, some of these bank holidays are state-specific, and during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Also Read: 2023 will offer over 15 long weekends. Plan your vacations now

Here's the full list of Bank holidays in February 2023:

5 February: Sunday

11 February: Second Saturday

12 February: Sunday

15 February: Bank will remain closed in Imphal due to Lui-Ngai-Ni

18 February: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram due to Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14)/Sivarathri

20 February: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to State Day

21 February: Banks will remain close in Gangtok due to Losar. Losar is the Tibetan New Year which falls in the month of February and is likewise celebrated by inviting friends and relatives for family gatherings. Two days prior to Losar, the Gutor Chaam is performed at Rumtek monastery depicting the battle between good and evil and the ritualized destruction of evil.

25 February: Fourth Saturday

26 February: Sunday

