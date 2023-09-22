Banks to tag wilful default in six months under new rules3 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:34 AM IST
RBI issues draft guidelines on classification of wilful defaulters, expands definition of term, sets deadline for identification.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday issued draft guidelines on classification of wilful defaulters, expanding the definition of the term and mandating lenders to complete the process of identifying and tagging borrowers as wilful defaulters within six months of loans turning bad.