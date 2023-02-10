Two banks have reportedly told a special PMLA court that they are unable to release money lying in the accounts of a firm owned by fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi.

The lenders said the money is lying in the account of Nirav Modi's Firestar International Limited.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, an affidavit has been filed by the official liquidator who claimed that three banks are yet to release ₹37 crore from Nirav's firm account towards the recovery debts. National Company Law Tribunal appointed the liquidator.

As per the affidavit, filed in October 2022, the company had a deposit of ₹2.67 crore with Kotak Mahindra Bank, ₹17.98 crore with Union Bank of India, and ₹16.32 crore with Bank of Maharashtra.

In August, the court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) directed the banks to release the money in favour of the liquidator.

However, as per the affidavit, the banks said they were unable to release the money.

Yesterday, Kotak Mahindra Bank said the firm’s account was first attached by the income tax department and a day later by the Enforcement Directorate. The agencies are probing money laundering charges against Modi and his Firestar group firms.

"We had no choice but to make the payment (from the company’s account) as the dues were statutory and if they were not paid there would be grave consequences. Therefore, a demand draft of ₹2.46 crore was issued in favour of the department," Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

However, the Bank of Maharashtra told HT that the money held in the firm's credit balance had been adjusted against a loan account.

The matter has been posted for passing orders on 23 February.