Criticized for ridiculing Swami Vivekananda for eating fish, Monk Amogh Lila Das issued an apology Saturday, reported Hindustan Times.

Last week, Das -- belongs to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), asked whether a 'divya purush' can eat fish in a video that went viral later. Later, he said that he did not intend to offend anybody, but was responding to a question during an interview. "I am making this video to apologize to all the people and saints who have been hurt because of my recent comments on Vivekanand ji and Ramakrishna Paramahansa ji," he said in the video.

ISKCON distanced itself from the statement after his comments sparked controversy, adding it did not reflect its values and teachings.

"We condemn any form of disrespect and intolerance towards other religious beliefs and practices," the ISKCON noted.

The organization banned him for a month and said that Das will go for atonement in the Govardhan hills during that time.

"Would a divine person kill an animal and eat fish? Fish also feels pain. And if Vivekananda ate fish, then the question is if a divine person can eat fish…I have the utmost respect for Swami Vivekananda. But we should not believe blindly in everything he says," Das said in the viral video.

Urging ISKCON to take immediate action against him, several leaders reacted sharply to Das’ video with TMC state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh.