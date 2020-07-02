Banning Chinese apps was a 'digital strike': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today termed India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps a 'digital strike'. "We banned Chinese apps to protect data of countrymen; it was a digital strike," he said at a BJP rally in West Bengal, news agency PTI reported. He said India wants peace, but if someone casts an evil eye, the country is capable of giving a befitting reply.

He also attacked the CPI-M over its "silence" on the Sino-Indian border confrontation. "I am surprised why the CPI-M has not criticised China. Is it the same CPI-M that it was in 1962?" he said.

On 29 June, the India government had announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat. This was done in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps.

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 29, 2020

Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government had banned the apps for the safety, security, defense, sovereignty, and integrity of India.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated