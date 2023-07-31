New Delhi: In order to weed our spurious drugs and medicines, India’s apex drug regulator has called for strict implementation of bar codes or QR codes on top 300 medicine brands such as Allegra, Shelcal, Calpol, Dolo, and Meftal Spas among others from Tuesday.

The Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) has directed the pharma companies to strictly follow the new regime failing which stiff penalties will be imposed. India’s apex drug regulator has advised the pharma body associations to advice their member companies to adhere to the new rule.

The unique product identification code shall have proper and generic name of the drug; brand name; name and address of the manufacturer; batch number; date of manufacturing; date of expiry; and manufacturing license number.

“Any batch of brands of the drug formulations as specified in the notification which has been manufactured on or after 1 August 2023, irrespective of the location of the manufacturing site, shall have the Barcode or QR code on its label as per the said government notification. It is mandatory to print /affix QR Code on the 300 brands of the drug formulations. However, if any manufacturer voluntarily wants to affix /print Bar code or QR Code for any other brand, he is free to do so," said communication from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to drug makers.

“It is applicable for all the indigenous as well as foreign manufacturers who are manufacturing these brands of drug formulations for marketing in the country," it said.

According to the drug regulator, products should be preferably imported with affixed or printed bar code/ QR code on the label. “However, Barcode or QR code may be affixed on the label in the country after obtaining the permission from the Licensing Authority as required under the Drugs Rules, 1945," said the communication.

In the absence of regulation, there is lack of uniformity in the QR codes voluntarily used by some pharma brands. The move will help maintain medicine quality and improve patient health and safety.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

Following government advisory, the Indian Drugs Manufacturing Association (IDMA) has now directed their member companies to follow the new guidelines.