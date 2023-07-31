Bar codes must for top 300 medicines2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:21 PM IST
According to the drug regulator, products should be preferably imported with affixed or printed bar code/ QR code on the label.
New Delhi: In order to weed our spurious drugs and medicines, India’s apex drug regulator has called for strict implementation of bar codes or QR codes on top 300 medicine brands such as Allegra, Shelcal, Calpol, Dolo, and Meftal Spas among others from Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×