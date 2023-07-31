Bar codes must for top 300 medicines

“Any batch of brands of the drug formulations as specified in the notification which has been manufactured on or after 1 August 2023, irrespective of the location of the manufacturing site, shall have the Barcode or QR code on its label as per the said government notification. It is mandatory to print /affix QR Code on the 300 brands of the drug formulations. However, if any manufacturer voluntarily wants to affix /print Bar code or QR Code for any other brand, he is free to do so," said communication from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to drug makers.