The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday told Supreme Court that it would be framing rules to punish those lawyers who allegedly indulged in strikes, provoked lawyers through social media to abstain from work and refused to attend court proceedings.

The BCI Chairman Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishar told a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah that it has convened a meeting with all bar councils in this regard.

Last year in February, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Bar Council of India and all the State Bar Councils to suggest the further course of action regarding persistent strikes by lawyers.

The apex court had asked Bar Council to give concrete suggestions to deal with the problem of strikes or abstaining the work by the lawyers.

(This is a developing story. More details will be updated)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.