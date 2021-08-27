Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bar Council of India to punish lawyers who indulge in protests

Bar Council of India to punish lawyers who indulge in protests

Premium
Supreme Court of India.
1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Livemint

Last year in February, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Bar Council of India and all the State Bar Councils to suggest the further course of action regarding persistent strikes by lawyers

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday told Supreme Court that it would be framing rules to punish those lawyers who allegedly indulged in strikes, provoked lawyers through social media to abstain from work and refused to attend court proceedings.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday told Supreme Court that it would be framing rules to punish those lawyers who allegedly indulged in strikes, provoked lawyers through social media to abstain from work and refused to attend court proceedings.

The BCI Chairman Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishar told a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah that it has convened a meeting with all bar councils in this regard.

The BCI Chairman Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishar told a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah that it has convened a meeting with all bar councils in this regard.

Last year in February, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Bar Council of India and all the State Bar Councils to suggest the further course of action regarding persistent strikes by lawyers.

Last year in February, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Bar Council of India and all the State Bar Councils to suggest the further course of action regarding persistent strikes by lawyers.

The apex court had asked Bar Council to give concrete suggestions to deal with the problem of strikes or abstaining the work by the lawyers.

The apex court had asked Bar Council to give concrete suggestions to deal with the problem of strikes or abstaining the work by the lawyers.

(This is a developing story. More details will be updated)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

(This is a developing story. More details will be updated)

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!