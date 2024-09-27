Days after a dance performance at doctor's annual conference in Chennai sparked a controversy, vulgar entertainment allegedly took place at a school in Bihar's Saharsa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident which took place on Tuesday has caught police attention.

For their own entertainment, a band and a few bar dancers were called to a government primary school in the Jalai police station area, reported NDTV quoting official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The men were reportedly part of a ‘baraat' (wedding procession) and were staying on the school premises.

The vulgar dance was performed by at least four women on Bhojpuri songs where a a few drunk men also danced with the women.

Another report said that some people of the village had organized an orchestra in the primary school located in Naya Tola of Virgaon Panchayat of the police station area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The viral video has come to our notice. We are carrying out an investigation," NDTV quoted Mamta Kumari, Jalai police station in-charge, as saying.

She also said that the police had not given permission for any such event.

Earlier in May, a video of a teacher from Bihar making videos for Instagram Reels while correcting answer sheet had gone viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the teacher for grading answer sheets without even going through the answers.

In January, video of wooden benches for students being used as fuel to cook midday meal in a government school in Patna district had gone viral. The school authorities had reportedly permitted using school benches for the purpose of cooking mid-day meal as they did not have the financial means to gain fuel. Following that a probe was also ordered.