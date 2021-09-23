An industry association has asked hotels and restaurants in Ahmedabad city to deny entry to the customers who have not taken even a single dose of coronavirus vaccines, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

This comes just days after Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) decided to bar unvaccinated people from using public transport and entering public buildings.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat's president Narendra Somani in a statement appealed its around 4,000 members in the city not to allow customers who have not taken a single dose of vaccines.

He also asked the members to deny entry to those who have not taken the second dose despite being eligible after having taken the first jab. "As we all know, the festive and marriage season is coming soon, the report said.

Somani said that if the third wave of Covid arrived during the same period, their business would be shut again as the government may think of imposing lockdown. "Hence it is in our interest to support the AMC and its ongoing vaccine drive," he said.

There are around 4,000 restaurants and hotels in Ahmedabad city and a total of 15,000 in Gujarat.

The city corporation recently made it mandatory for people to produce vaccination certificate to access public transport and other civic-run amenities such as swimming pools and the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Jignesh Patel, Director Parks and Garden, AMC on Monday said that everyone above 18 must carry physical Covid vaccination certificate or an e-copy in their mobile and that these certificates will be checked at the entry of facilities.

"Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transmit System, Kankaria lakefront, riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, city civic centre are closed to non-vaccinated people," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.