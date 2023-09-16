Baramulla encounter: ‘Firing from Pakistani post…’, says Indian Army on third terrorist killed2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Brigadier Dhillon informed that two terrorists were eliminated and their bodies were recovered, adding the third terrorist was killed but the retrieval of the body was interfered with by the firing from a Pakistani post in the vicinity.
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a major infiltration bid by killing three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri town of Baramulla district, Brigadier PMS Dhillon, commander of the Pir Panjal Brigade, on 16 September.
