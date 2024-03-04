Hello User
TMC's Tapas Roy resigns as Baranagar MLA post, likely to quit Mamata Banerjee-led party

Edited By Alka Jain

Tapas Roy, a veteran TMC leader, submitted his resignation to the West Bengal assembly speaker and left the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Baranagar TMC MLA Tapas Roy. (ANI)

Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy on Monday submitted his resignation to the West Bengal assembly speaker and dropped a hint at quiting the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Roy, while speaking to media persons, slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.

"I am really disappointed with the way the party is functioning. I am fed up with so many allegations of corruption leveled against the party and the government. Secondly, I do not support the way the Sandeshkhali issue was handled," he told reporters.

Senior TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Bratya Basu met Roy at his residence this morning in an attempt to pacify him.

Roy has been at loggerheads with TMC MP from North Kolkata, Sudip Bandopadhyay. "I have been a loyal soldier of the party for the last 25 years. But I did not get my due," he said.

(Please check back for more updates)

