‘Barbaric’: J&K assembly condemns Pahalgam terror attack, salutes ‘supreme sacrifice’ of Syed Adil Hussain Shah

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convened a special session on Monday and moved a resolution condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last week. At least 26 people were killed the attack that happened on April 22.

The resolution was moved by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary during a special session of the Assembly which began with the members observing a two-minute silence to pay homage to those killed in the tragedy last week.

'Barbaric' Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish over the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam on April 22."

"This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives, he said.

Quoting the resolution, Choudhary said, “Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterized Jammu and Kashmir and our nation.”

"This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families," the document stated. "We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need," it added.

'Supreme sacrifice of Syed Adil Hussain Shah' The resolution also mentioned the "supreme sacrifice" of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah who laid down his life while trying to save the tourists from the terrorist attack.

"His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations," Choudhary said.

"This House commends the people of Kashmir and Jammu for their extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack.

'Sinister design' The resolution mentioned the Assembly's endorsement of diplomatic measures announced by the Centre following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"This House endorses the diplomatic measures announced by the Union government on April 23, 2025...This House is mindful of the sinister design behind the selective targeting of the victims of this attack," the deputy chief minister said while reading the resolution.

"It appeals to all sections of society, and in particular the media, to not fall victim to this sinister plot by irresponsibly inflaming passions. The need to remain united in the face of this attempted division cannot be overemphasized," he added.

'Well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens' It appealed to all states and Union territories to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or travelling there, and to take all necessary measures to prevent their harassment, discrimination or intimidation.

"This House calls upon all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups, and media houses across the nation to maintain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric, and work collectively to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values," the resolution stated.