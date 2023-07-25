In a riveting box office showdown, Christopher Nolan's latest directorial masterpiece, Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's enchanting Barbie are vying for supremacy both in India and on the global stage.

The biographical drama Oppenheimer, led by Cillian Murphy, has surged towards the impressive ₹60-crore mark in India within a mere four days of its release. Simultaneously, Barbie has gracefully crossed the ₹20-crore threshold as of its fourth day in cinemas.

Barbie seems to trail Oppenheimer in the Indian market, amassing approximately ₹21.15 crore within its first four days. Initial estimates indicate that the Margot Robbie starrer fantasy comedy earned ₹5 crore on Day 1, ₹6.5 crore on Day 2, ₹7.15 crore on Day 3 and ₹2.50 crore on Day 4, as per Sacnilk.

Oppenheimer, the stylised biopic chronicling the life of renowned nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, amassed an approximate ₹55.75 crore nett in the initial four days. The film garnered ₹14.50 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹17 crore on Day 2, ₹17.25 crore on Day 3 and an additional ₹7 crore on Day 4, as per Sacnilk.

However, the dynamics shift significantly on the global stage. Barbie is fiercely beating Oppenheimer in international markets.

India among top markets for Oppenheimer

The Top 10 markets for Oppenheimer include North America with $82.40 million, followed by the UK ($14 million), India ($7.1 million), France ($7 million), Germany ($6.6 million), Australia ($6.4 million), Mexico ($4.6 million), Saudi Arabia ($4 million) and Spain ($3.8 million).

Barbie has performed remarkably well in its Top 10 markets, with North America leading the pack at $162 million. The United Kingdom follows closely with $22.9 million while Mexico and Brazil secured impressive figures of $22.3 million and $15.9 million, respectively.

Notably, Australia contributed $14.6 million to the film's successful run while Spain and France saw solid performances at $9.9 million and $9.8 million, respectively. China and Italy shared the same earnings of $8.2 million each, and Germany rounded up the list with $7.2 million.

The combined worldwide gross box office earnings of Barbenheimer have reached an extraordinary $524.40 million, as per Sacnilk.