After its impressive performance in the initial four days at the box office, Barbie continued its success on the fifth day, raking in an estimated ₹2.30 crore India net.

On its opening day (Friday), it collected ₹5 crore. The following day (Saturday) witnessed a 30% increase in collections, reaching ₹6.5 crore.

On the first Sunday, the movie continued its positive trend with ₹7.15 crore, a 10% rise from the previous day. However, on Monday, there was a considerable drop, and the movie garnered ₹2.30 crore, reflecting a -67.83% change compared to Sunday. On Tuesday, early estimates suggested that "Barbie" maintained its collections at ₹2.crore, reaching a total of ₹23.25 crore for its first five days in India, as per Sacnilk.

Oppenheimer had a successful start at the box office, amassing ₹55.75 crore in net earnings within the first four days of its release in India. On its fifth day, the film continued to perform well and recorded an estimated net collection of ₹6.25 crore for all languages.

Oppenheimer had an impressive opening at the box office in India, collecting ₹14.5 crore on its first Friday, with ₹12.75 crore coming from the English version and ₹1.75 crore from the Hindi version. The film showed a notable increase in its earnings on the first Saturday, raking in ₹17 crore, with ₹14.95 crore from the English version and ₹2.05 crore from the Hindi version, marking a 17.24% surge compared to the previous day.

On its first Sunday, "Oppenheimer" continued its successful streak, recording ₹17.25 crore in net collections, with ₹14.7 crore from the English version and ₹2.55 crore from the Hindi version, indicating a minor increase of 1.47% from the previous day's earnings.

However, the film witnessed a significant drop in its earnings on the first Monday, with a collection of ₹7 crore, including ₹6.25 crore from the English version and ₹0.75 crore from the Hindi version, resulting in a decline of 59.42% compared to the preceding day, as per Sacnilk.

As of its first Tuesday, "Oppenheimer" is estimated to have earned ₹6.25 crore for all languages, with more detailed figures yet to be officially released.

After its first five days at the box office in India, "Oppenheimer" has amassed a total of ₹62 crore in net collections, showcasing a successful run in the domestic market.