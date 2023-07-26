Barbenheimer Box Office Day 5: Barbie vs Oppenheimer, who is winning as per collections in India?2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Barbie and Oppenheimer continue to perform well at the box office in India. But, do you know which Barbenheimer movie is winning the race? Find out.
After its impressive performance in the initial four days at the box office, Barbie continued its success on the fifth day, raking in an estimated ₹2.30 crore India net.
