Oppenheimer had an impressive opening at the box office in India, collecting ₹14.5 crore on its first Friday, with ₹12.75 crore coming from the English version and ₹1.75 crore from the Hindi version. The film showed a notable increase in its earnings on the first Saturday, raking in ₹17 crore, with ₹14.95 crore from the English version and ₹2.05 crore from the Hindi version, marking a 17.24% surge compared to the previous day.