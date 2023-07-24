Barbenheimer brings back the cheer

Barbenheimer brings back the cheer3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Film trade experts estimate Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to achieve net box office collections of around ₹50 crore during its opening weekend, while Greta Gerwig's Barbie is projected to reach approximately ₹20-25 crore
NEW DELHI : A showdown between two high-profile Hollywood films, Oppenheimer and Barbie, has brought some much-needed cheer to the Indian box office after months of lacklustre sales. Moviegoers flocked to theatres, despite the absence of major Hindi or regional movie productions or popular stars.
