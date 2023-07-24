Barbenheimer brings back the cheer

NEW DELHI : A showdown between two high-profile Hollywood films, Oppenheimer and Barbie , has brought some much-needed cheer to the Indian box office after months of lacklustre sales. Moviegoers flocked to theatres, despite the absence of major Hindi or regional movie productions or popular stars.

Film trade experts estimate Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to achieve net box office collections of around ₹50 crore during its opening weekend, while Greta Gerwig's Barbie is projected to reach approximately ₹20-25 crore.

The rush to watch the films has caught many by surprise, reflecting the pent-up enthusiasm of audiences to return to movie theatres after an extended gap. Neither of the two films features stars popular among Indian audiences or appeals to viewers in the heartland. The releases have also been limited to major cities and multiplexes, with Oppenheimer releasing on 1,900 screens and Barbie on 850. “It has been a phenomenal weekend for the business thanks to Oppenheimer, ably supported by Barbie. We’re seeing these numbers after very long, last seen for Pathaan in January," said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox Ltd.

The audience in India that has evolved and appreciates smart, intelligent cinema can no longer be taken for granted, Bijli added, referring to the success of the seemingly niche titles.

Oppenheimer, which did not have a Tamil or Telugu dubbed version release, as is often the case with tent pole Hollywood movies, is seeing its dubbed Hindi version account only for around 10% of all collections, according to trade experts.

That said, a substantial contribution to the overall box office is coming from the South, and from metros across the country, thanks to Nolan’s loyal fan following. At ₹14.50 crore, the biographical thriller managed the fifth highest-grossing opening day for a Hollywood film in India post the pandemic after Avatar-The Way of Water ( ₹39.87 crore), Spider-Man: No Way Home ( ₹32.67 crore), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ( ₹28.74 crore), and Thor: Love and Thunder ( ₹18.48 crore). It also beat the ₹12 crore opening day of Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One that released last week, and Fast X that had earned a similar figure on its first day in May.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer of cinemas at BookMyShow, said about 1.4 million tickets for Oppenheimer and 500,000 for Barbie had been booked on the platform so far.

“Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Chennai continue to lead in ticket sales on BookMyShow, while cinephiles across India have been showing mammoth interest for both films and cities such as Pune, Kochi, and Ahmedabad are in the lead when it comes to non-metros. Interestingly, both films have attracted a significant number of viewers booking tickets for both despite their contrasting themes, and a substantial portion of the audience has planned their watching schedule for both movies on the same day. The prospects for these two films seem very promising over the course of the next week," Saksena said. Excitement for the movies is evident in non-typical show timings of 12am and even 3am shows for IMAX running packed on BookMyShow, he added.

Cinema owners pointed out that a surge in online bookings has made it challenging for walk-in customers to secure tickets for any movie this weekend. This unprecedented demand has created a unique situation not seen since the covid-19 pandemic, besides putting a strain on cinema staff, who are now finding it challenging to manage the large crowd and accommodate food and beverage (F&B) orders.

“All the shows of Oppenheimer are houseful for the weekend, and IMAX is sold out for the entire week. It is the same case with Barbie, which is mostly booked for the weekend. As bookings have been made online, walk-ins are finding it difficult to get tickets to any film this weekend. I have not seen this kind of a situation since covid, and our staff is finding it a bit difficult to manage the crowd and take their F&B orders," said the cinema manager of one of Mumbai’s largest multiplex properties.