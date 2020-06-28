NEW DELHI : Barber shops, salons and beauty parlours reopen in Maharashtra from today following a state government notification on Thursday to open them across the state with restricted entry and prior appointments for customers under its 'Mission Begin Again Phase IV'.

Barber shops & salons are reopen in Mumbai from today, news agency ANI reported.

A barber shops owner said, "I thank govt for allowing us to reopen. We sanitise every equipments before their use. Salon is also sanitised every 2 hours."

“Skin-related services are not allowed at present", a shop owner in Pune said pointing towards the display outside the shop.

A barber in the shop said, "We are using gloves, sanitiser and trying to maintain distance."

As per revised set of guidelines issued on Thursday night, only select services like hair cut and dyeing, waxing and threading are allowed as of now in these outlets.

"Employees must put protective gear, including gloves, aprons and masks. All workspace (chairs) must be sanitised after each service. Also, all common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours," the notification had said.

Disposal towels, napkins must be used on customers, while non-disposal equipment should be sanitised and sterilised after each service, the notification added.

Maharashtra yesterday reported 5,318 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 1,59,133. The state health department also reported 167 fatalities across the state on Saturday.

