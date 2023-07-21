Nobody would have believed if they were told at the start of 2023 that Oppenheimer and Barbie would be two of the most anticipated movies in India. However, there is massive excitement among Indian viewers for Barbenheimer, both releasing on July 21.

Advance bookings for the opening day in the top three national chains alone exceeded all predictions, with around three lakh tickets sold for both movies combined, Pinkvilla reported.

For the opening day, Oppenheimer has managed to sell over two lakh tickets while Barbie followed closely behind with over 80 thousand tickets sold in the top three national chains, as per the publication. These numbers indicate a combined box office collection of anywhere between ₹15 to 20 crores nett, primarily driven by audiences in metro cities, Pinkvilla added.

Renowned screenwriter Paul Schrader earlier expressed his admiration for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, likening it to his own iconic works such as "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull." Calling it the "most important film of this century," Schrader encouraged viewers to experience Oppenheimer's brilliance on the big screen.

Across the Pacific, Greta Gerwig's Barbie is projected to surpass Oppenheimer in the US box office race, boasting a star-studded cast featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film is expected to make a dazzling $110 million debut, with industry analysts even predicting it could reach as high as $140 million. Warner Bros, the distributor of "Barbie," remains more cautious, anticipating a $75 million opening in the US market.

Interestingly, while Barbie is dominating the US box office, Oppenheimer's appeal in India is soaring, probably due to Christopher Nolan's esteemed reputation as one of the finest filmmakers of his generation. At the same time, many have termed Oppenheimer as Nolan’s best work till date.

Barbie, on the other hand, comes from a director who has made outstanding films like Lady Bird and Little Women. In a wrapper of childlike presentation, she is delivering something that is more mature than it seems.