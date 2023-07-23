The release of two much awaited movies Barbie and Oppenheimer has set the mood for movie lovers this weekend. The two movies are performing well on cinema in India. However, Oppenheimer seems to perform way much better than its counterpart in India.

On Saturday, Margot Robbie starrer movie collected 6.5 crore on movie theatres on Saturday, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total collection stood at ₹11.5 crore till Saturday. In contrast, Nolan's iconic Oppenheimer has proved to be a blockbuster. The movie earned around ₹17 crore on Saturday. Is total collection stood at ₹31.50 crore till Saturday evening. The Barbie movie featured Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie

According to the website, theatres screening Barbie received a 53.67 per cent occupancy in the English shows. The movie's audience base includes children, teenagers, and adults. The movie shows are most in-demand mainly in afternoon, night and morning.

Oppenheimer performance

The movie, directed by Christopher Nolan has its own fan base an proved to have an upper edge over its competitor in the last two days. In contrast to India, Barbie has performed well in the US and has completely left its opponent back on the track.

The movie earned huge support and applaud from the audience. The lead actors of the movie, Margot and Ryan also received applaud from the people. Nolan's Oppenheimer, on the other hand, found itself at the centre of a controversy, where its lead actor was seen reciting holy book Bhagvat Gita's verse during a sex scene.

Barbeinheimer

The clash of release dates of the two movies erupted a marketing storm that sweeped the whole social media. Multiple companies used the marketing campagn, ‘Barbeinheimer’ to advertise their own products. The hype around the two movie resulted in massive advance bookings for the opening day in the top three national chains alone. The two movies collectively led to the selling of around three lakh tickets for both movies, reported Pinkvilla.