BARC to establish 3,000-acre R&D hub in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district: All about the project

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is planning to establish a new Research and Development campus spread across 3,000 acres in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh.

The premier multi-disciplinary nuclear research organisation has approached the Andhra Pradesh government seeking approval to divert 148.15 hectares (0.366 acres) of land for the new project, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the ministry has reviewed the proposal earlier this month and recommended it for ‘in-principle’ approval, allowing the diversion of the first parcel of land for the new campus.

“Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is setting up a new campus on the east coast near Visakhapatnam for strategic reasons. The selection of the site was based on recommendations from the Site Selection Committee and approved by the Atomic Energy Commission,” the EAC told PTI.

How much land has already been given for the project? Over 1,200 hectares (around 3,000 acres) of revenue land have already been acquired for the BARC project. The 148.15 hectares of forest land proposed for diversion sits next to this acquired area, between the project site and the coastline, the EAC added.

Being a strategic initiative of the central government, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the campus is classified and not available for public disclosure, PTI reported.

What is the project all about? The proposal includes building a perimeter compound wall, zonal security fencing, patrolling roads, a pump house, watch towers, drains, service lines, and area development works, according to the EAC, though the specific nature of the activities was not detailed.

As many as 1,722 of the 21,244 trees on the land will be cleared. However, those located in areas close to the sea will not be cut, and the EAC said that this scale of deforestation will not affect the general ecosystem.

“This centre will contribute to nation-building by conducting research in the nuclear field with applications in energy security, health, agriculture, water, and other strategic areas as mandated by the Centre,” the EAC said.

