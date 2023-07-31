Prabhakar Chaudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh is in news after he was transferred Sunday night —21 times till date—within hours after he acted against a group of kanwariyas who were adamant to take out a procession through an unauthorised route in the district.

Prabhakar Chaudhary was moved as the Army Commander of 32nd Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Lucknow, just four and a half months of his tenure. This was his 18th transfer in eight years.

After nearly six-hour stand-off, the police lathicharged the group of kanwariyas shouting uncivilised slogans against the police. The cops resorted to mild use of force to disperse the aggressive group. Five were detained and a case was registered.

Who is IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary?

Prabhakar Chaudhary, an IPS officer of the 2010 batch, hails from Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. 1984 born Prabhakar Chaudhary is B.SC, LL.B. He cracked the civil services exam in his first attempt and secured his home cadre. Chaudhary started his career as a trainee Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Noida. He has served the UP Police across the state, including in Deoria, Bijnor, Ballia, Bulandshahr, Kanpur Dehat, Varanasi, Moradabad, Meerut, and Agra.

When Chaudhary was transferred from Deoria to Kanpur Dehat in 2016, he chose to travel by bus instead of a government vehicle, carrying only a bag on his back, reported Free Press Journal. In Kanpur Dehat, he preferred using tempo to reach his office, reported India Today. While monitoring a rescue operation in Kanpur Dehat, he used his own car to ferry injured people to the hospital, the report added.

In 2017, he was transferred Mathura. During his posting in the district he cracked down on mafia and local gangs, exposed several cases of loot and acted against illegal businesses involving silver traders. He was again transferred from the district within three months of his joining.

On 30 June 2018, he was made the ASP of Sitapur, but he was transferred within six months.

In 2019, Chaudhary was transferred as the police chief of Sonbhadra following an incident in which 10 people were killed and at least 28 injured in clashes over land ownership.

Prabhakar Chaudhary is likely to go on central deputation and may join a central agency in the near future, the India Today reported citing sources.