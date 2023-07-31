Bareilly SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary transferred hours after taking action against kanwariyas2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:41 PM IST
Prabhakar Chaudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh is in news after he was transferred Sunday night —21 times till date—within hours after he acted against a group of kanwariyas who were adamant to take out a procession through an unauthorised route in the district.
Prabhakar Chaudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh is in news after he was transferred Sunday night —21 times till date—within hours after he acted against a group of kanwariyas who were adamant to take out a procession through an unauthorised route in the district.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×