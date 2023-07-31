When Chaudhary was transferred from Deoria to Kanpur Dehat in 2016, he chose to travel by bus instead of a government vehicle, carrying only a bag on his back, reported Free Press Journal. In Kanpur Dehat, he preferred using tempo to reach his office, reported India Today. While monitoring a rescue operation in Kanpur Dehat, he used his own car to ferry injured people to the hospital, the report added.