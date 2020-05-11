Home > News > India > Barring containment zones, resume economic activities in Delhi: Kejriwal to PM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2020, 09:29 PM IST PTI

  • Kejriwal was speaking at the video conference meet chaired by PM Narendra Modi with CMs of different states on Monday
  • During the video conference, PM Modi told chief ministers that India will have to devise and implement a 'balanced strategy' to deal with the coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: Barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states on Monday.

The fresh round of consultation was held on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

"During the interaction, the chief minister said economic activities should be allowed to resume in Delhi, except in COVID-19 containment zones," a source told PTI.

During the video conference PM Modi told chief ministers that India will have to devise and implement a "balanced strategy" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to villages.

Appreciating the role played by the states in the fight against the pandemic, Modi said the entire world is of the view that India has been able to successfully protect itself from the pandemic, according to official sources.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

