Baruipur violence: Bengal CM Adhikari refuses to label auto-rickshaw driver's killing as ‘lynching’ — What he said?

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday rejected to call auto-rickshaw driver Indrajit Mondal's killing as a “lynching”, stating that his identity had been established prior to the “murder”.

He further alleged that the violence that broke out in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas following the recovery of the body of an 11-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and whose body was found stuffed inside a sack in a pond, may have been instigated by radical communal elements or individuals rejected by voters, according to ANI.

Adhikari made the remarks after handing over an appointment letter and financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to Mondal's family. Earlier in the day, he visited the girl's parents at their residence and assured them of the government's full support.

Earlier, the chief minister had maintained that Mondal was innocent and said those responsible for his killing would face murder charges. Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

"Indrajit's death was not because of mob lynching; his identity was established before he was murdered," the chief minister said, as per ANI. He added that Mondal's elder brother had been given an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer, while his parents received financial assistance of ₹25 lakh.

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"Those rejected in elections could have instigated the violence. Also, I am not writing off the presence of communal radical forces. Investigation will uncover the truth, and action will be taken against everyone involved," he said, adding that those identified through photographs and video footage have already been arrested.

Indrajit Mondal's elder brother, Bapi Mondal, said the chief minister assured the family of full support, handed him an appointment letter, and asked him to join the job. According to Bapi, the appointment was for the post of a civic volunteer in the Baruipur Police District.

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Speaking about his meeting with the family of the 11-year-old girl, Adhikari said the police had acted on the complaint filed by her relatives. He noted that the family had named four individuals in the complaint, all of whom had been arrested, and said those found guilty would face exemplary punishment.

During his visit, Adhikari inaugurated the newly set up Surjapur Rural Police Outpost under the Baruipur Police District.

Baruipur violence The body of the 11-year-old girl, who had been reported missing on July 4, was recovered the following day from the Surjapur Haat area, where it was found stuffed inside a sack. The discovery sparked widespread protests, with residents blocking the Baruipur–Joynagar Road, burning tyres and vandalising several police vehicles while demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

A few hours after the body was found on Sunday, an enraged crowd allegedly beat a man to death on suspicion of his involvement in the crime.

Police arrested four people in connection with the alleged rape and murder. One of the accused, Prabash Mondal, was later killed in a police encounter after he allegedly attempted to snatch a firearm from an officer while being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction late on Tuesday night.