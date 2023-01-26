The festival of Basant Panchami - also known as Saraswati Panchami - is celebrated every year on the first day of spring. It falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha and heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts is honoured throughout the festival.

Here are a few messages, quotes and photos to wish your friends and family a ‘Happy Saraswati Puja’.

1. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

2. May you remain untouched by darkness and ignorance. Here's wishing you an illuminated life — Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you.

3. Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee! Vidhyarambham Karishyami, Sidhir bhavathu mey sada! Happy Saraswati Jayanti to you.

4. May the power of knowledge light up your life and Goddess Saraswati's blessings shine on you. Happy Saraswati Puja.

5. Let’s flaunt our yellow dresses, share yellow sweets, fly kites and worship Goddess Saraswati! Let's shed lethargy and welcome the spring season. Happy Basant Panchami!

6. May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to you. And may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true. Happy Basant Panchami!

7. “Basant Panchami is a time for getting together with loved ones to welcome the beautiful time of spring and bid goodbye to old sorrows."

8. This Saraswati Pooja, let us pray for fulfilment, not wealth. Happiness, not money. And knowledge, not greed.

9. May this spring season bring an abundance of wisdom and luck for you. Happy Basant Panchami!

10. I hope the beautiful day of Basant Panchami brings knowledge and wealth for you. May Goddess Saraswati bless your life with success, happiness, love, and warmth. Happy Basant Panchami to you and your entire family!

Throughout the nation, Basant Panchami is celebrated with slightly diverse customs, and wonderful traditional foods are prepared and savoured on this day. People dress in yellow for the festival, worship the goddess Saraswati, and consume customary foods. Yellow is a sign of both knowledge and the fields of mustard, which signal the beginning of spring.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 12:34 PM on January 25, 2023, and terminate at 10:28 AM on January 26, 2023. The festival's muhurat spans from 7:12 am to 12:34 pm.

