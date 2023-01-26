Basant Panchami 2023: Messages and quotes to extend Saraswati Puja wishes

The festival of Basant Panchami - also known as Saraswati Panchami - is celebrated every year on the first day of spring. It falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha and heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts is honoured throughout the festival.

