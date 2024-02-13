Basant Panchami 2024: Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is marked in several states of India. It is celebrated to worship the Goddess Saraswati. This year the Basant Panchami festival will be celebrated on February 14.

On the auspicious day of Basant Panchami, the Saraswati Puja is organised in schools and colleges.

According to Hindu mythology, Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, education and information.

It is believed that praying to Goddess Saraswati with dedication and devotion can help illuminate the path of knowledge.

It is also believed that praying to the goddess on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami can help people get rid of lethargy and sluggishness and explore art forms with dedication.

Here are some details that we must know about the Basant Panchami —

Date and time

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on the first day of spring, which is the fifth day of the month of Magha.

The festival also heralds the start of preparations for Holi, which begins 40 days after Basant Panchami.

According to the Hindu calendar Drik Panchang, the Basant Panchami will be observed on February 14, 2024. The Panchami Tithi will start at 14:41 p.m. on February 13, 2024, and it will end at 12:09 p.m. on February 14, 2024.

Rituals

On Basant Panchami, devotees wake up early, take a bath, decorate idols of Goddess Saraswati with flowers and garlands, offer prayers to the goddess, and recite the Saraswati mantra.

Some devotees also keep fast on the day of Basant Panchami.

Devotees also wear yellow colour clothes on this day.

Students keep their books and educational instruments in front of the Goddess Saraswati idol to seek her blessings.

Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham or Praasana is a ritual of initiating education. This is famous for being performed during the Basant Panchami.

