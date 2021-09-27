Basavaraj Bommai, Ajit Pawar to lead GST ministerial panels

NEW DELHI : Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will lead a panel of state ministers to make recommendations to goods and services tax (GST) council on further rationalization of tax rates, while Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will lead a ministerial panel on GST system reforms, two official orders showed.

Bommai’s panel will suggest ways of rationalizing tax rates and correcting tax anomalies to simplify the tax structure, reduce disputes relating to classification of goods and services and boost revenue collection of central and state governments.

The Bommai panel will suggest changes that may be rolled out immediately as well as give a blueprint for the changes needed in the short to medium term. The group has two months’ time to give its report, according to one of the orders.

This panel includes Bihar deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, Kerala finance minister K.N. Balagopal, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, Goa’s transport, Panchayat Raj and housing minister Mauvin Godinho, Rajasthan’s urban development and housing minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Uttar Pradesh’s finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, one of the orders issued by the finance ministry showed. The two panels are set up as decided at the GST Council’s 45th meeting earlier this month.

This panel will “review the supply of goods and services exempt under GST" to expand the tax base and eliminate breaking the input tax credit chain, the order showed. Tax exemptions distort the value added tax system but have been adopted from time to time for giving relief to people.

The second panel on GST system reforms led by Ajit Pawar has seven other members. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Andhra Pradesh finance and planning minister Buggana Rajendranath, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog, Chhattisgarh commercial taxes minister T.S. Singh Deo, Odisha finance and excise minister Niranjan Puri and Tamil Nadu finance and human resources management minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, showed the second order.

This panel will identify potential sources of tax evasion and suggest changes in business processes and IT systems to plug tax leakage. It will also suggest ways of better coordination between central and state tax administrations. “The council acknowledged that IT systems have stabilised and there is a need to introduce IT based checks and balances in the GST IT system," the order said.

The panel on rate rationalization will focus on simplifying rate structure, correcting inverted duty structure, reduce classification related disputes and enhance GST revenues, said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY. “All these areas are quite critical both for the government as well as the industry and the industry would request that they are adequately consulted by the group of ministers before any final decisions are taken," said Jain.

Central and state governments are keenly exploring ways of boosting tax revenue and to widen the tax base due to fiscal pressures. State governments urgently need to step up their revenue collections as the GST compensation from central government will come to an end in June 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.