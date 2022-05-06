A day after World Health Organisation (WHO) claimed that India's excess death is the highest in the world, the states and the centre called the UN health agency's report baseless.

During the Conference of Central Council Health and Family welfare on Friday, the Centre and state health ministers said, WHO's report on COVID19 deaths in India was baseless & devoid of facts. State Health Ministers have condemned it, sources close to news agency ANI stated.

What WHO estimate said:

As per WHO estimates, 4.7 million people died in India as a result of the pandemic until last year, when hospitals ran out of oxygen and beds due to a record wave driven by the Delta variant.

India has reported only 524,002 COVID-19 deaths - the most after the United States and Brazil - with more than 43 million infections. Actual infections are believed to be in the hundreds of millions in the country of 1.35 billion people.

What India Govt said:

However, the Centre on Thursday rejected the WHO estimates saying the "validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection are questionable".

It said in a statement, India has been consistently objecting to the methodology adopted by WHO to project excess mortality estimates based on mathematical models and despite objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India's concerns.

The government said that in 2020, when Covid-19 was first reported in the country, 1.48 lakh people lost their lives due to the pandemic, which is substantially lower than in 2021, when 3.32 lakh people died due to the disease.

Later in the day, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said, "Modelling is a one-size-fits-all kind of assumption and you may apply it where the systems are poor. But to apply assumptions based on a subset of states and on reports that come from websites and media, and then you come out with an exorbitant number is not tenable. We are disappointed with what WHO has done."

These kinds of assumptions used for a nation of India's size "to put us in poor light is not desirable," Paul added.

An Indian government source said they would continue to engage with the WHO.

(With inputs from agencies)