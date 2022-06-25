‘Baseless and false videos’ on FASTag: NPCI issues clarification2 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 08:32 PM IST
NPCI has said that no transactions can be executed through open internet connectivity.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has debunked “baseless and false videos circulating on social media" regarding the FASTag payment system. It has said that no transactions can be executed through open internet connectivity. Several layers of security protocols are placed to ensure the end-to-end safe processing of transactions, it said.