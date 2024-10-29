‘Baseless’: EC rejects Congress’s claims over irregularities in Haryana election, warns of ‘public unrest’

  • Citing 5 specific cases in last one year, ECI asks the national party with long-standing experience to exercise due diligence and refrain from habitual attacks on electoral operations, without any evidence.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference on Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference on Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.(Ritik Jain )

The Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected the Congress' allegations about any irregularities in Haryana elections as baseless and devoid of facts. 

The Election Commission wrote to the Congress, asking the grand-old-party to refrain from baseless allegations election after election. It called out the party for raising smoke of ‘generic’ doubts. 

The Election Commision also urged Rahul Gandhi's national party to take firm and concrete steps to curb such a tendency. It said irresponsible allegations at sensitive junctures like polling and counting days may lead to public unrest and chaos. 

The poll body further cited five specific cases in last one year and asked the national party to exercise due diligence and refrain from habitual attacks on electoral operations, without any evidence.

29 Oct 2024
