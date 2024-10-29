The Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected the Congress' allegations about any irregularities in Haryana elections as baseless and devoid of facts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Election Commission wrote to the Congress, asking the grand-old-party to refrain from baseless allegations election after election. It called out the party for raising smoke of ‘generic’ doubts.

The Election Commision also urged Rahul Gandhi's national party to take firm and concrete steps to curb such a tendency. It said irresponsible allegations at sensitive junctures like polling and counting days may lead to public unrest and chaos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}