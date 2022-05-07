‘Baseless’: ED rejects Xiaomi's allegations of coercion, threat during probe

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Xiaomi has been under investigation since February. Last week, the ED passed an order to seize Xiaomi India's funds worth over ₹5,551 crore over the alleged violation of the Indian foreign exchange law
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday rejected the allegations of physical violence and coercion made against it by Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp.
“The allegations that the statement of the officials of Xiaomi India was taken under coercion by ED is untrue and baseless," said the central agency.
"The officials of Xiaomi India deposed their statements before ED under FEMA voluntarily in the most conducive environment on various occasions," it added.
ED said Xiaomi's statements were deposed by them on the basis of documents and information provided by the company during the course of an investigation.
"Their statements corroborate with the written replies submitted to ED and the material on record," the agency said.
It added that the statement of Xiaomi global vice president Manu Kumar Jain was recorded on four occasions, 13, 14, 21 and 26 April while that of chief financial officer (CFO) Sameer BS Rao was recorded on six occasions.
Rao's statements were recorded on 25 March, 14, 19, 21, 22 and 26 April.
"However, no complaint was filed by them at any point of time during recording of statements at various occasions," said ED.
"Last statement of the officials of the company was recorded on 26.04.2022 and the seizure order was passed on 29.04.2022. It appears that allegation now made after passage of substantial time is an afterthought," it added.
ED also said it was "a professional agency with strong work ethics and there was no coercion or threat to the officers of the company at any point of time".
The statement comes after Xiaomi alleged that alleged its top executives faced threats during questioning by ED investigators in Bengaluru.
Xiaomi has been under investigation since February. Last week, the ED passed an order to seize Xiaomi India's funds worth over ₹5,551 crore over the alleged violation of the Indian foreign exchange law (Foreign Exchange Management Act).
The Karnataka High Court earlier this week stayed this ED order.
The company has denied any wrongdoing, saying its royalty payments were legitimate.
