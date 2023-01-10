A Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy report on India's unemployment rates has sparked outrage in Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar insisted on Monday that the report claiming his state has the highest unemployment rate in the country was baseless and incorrect.
The CMIE figures, he told reporters earlier this week, were “based on a very small survey sample". The data has since become a point of contention between the BJP-led government and the Opposition Congress in the state.
While the urban unemployment rate was at 10% during the last month of 2022, rural joblessness stood at 7.5% during December.
According to the CMIE, unemployment rates in the country have zoomed to a high of 8.3% in December - the highest in 2022. Among the states, unemployment continued to be the highest in Haryana at 37.4% in December, followed by Rajasthan at 28.5%, Delhi 20.8%, Bihar 19.1% and Jharkhand 18%.
Khattar however said that the same agency had previously put Haryana's unemployment rate at 2%.
The Chief Minister also said that 12 lakh families had been added to the 'below poverty line' category after the Haryana government increased the annual income criteria. The state government had increased the annual income limit of BPL families from ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh.
Khattar explained that as a result, the number of BPL families had now risen to about 29 lakh. He also said the data of those who have been excluded from the BPL list includes 1.32 lakh families who file income tax returns, 51,489 government and contractual employees, 2,119 government pensioners and 3,44,821 families with income above ₹1.80 lakh. He further shared that there are 2,27,000 families whose names have been excluded from the BPL list whose annual electricity bill is more than ₹9,000.
(With inputs from agencies)
