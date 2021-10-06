The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday rejected NCP's allegations that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested as part of some conspiracy to target the superstar and defame Bollywood.

Earlier in the day, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik alleged that Aryan Khan's arrest was a forgery. “For the last one month, the information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," he claimed.

Responding to this, the NCB said that allegations levelled against the agency were “baseless and seem to have been with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB".

“If they (NCP) want to go the court, they can go and seek justice. We will reply there. We have done everything as per law," said NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh in Mumbai.

The NCB Deputy DG's reactions were in response to the charges that private persons affiliated to BJP were involved in the NCB raid on Cordelia cruise ship.

“NCB reiterates that our procedure has been and will continue to be professionally and legally transparent and unbiased," Gyaneshwar Singh said.

Malik earlier in the day said soon after the arrests, visuals were released showing the people arrested being taken into the NCB office. “The man who is seen holding Aryan Khan’s hand and taking him inside the NCB office is a man named K P Gosavi".

"Subsequently there was a photo released of him with Khan inside the NCB office. NCB officials later claimed Gosavi was not an NCB official. If he was not an official, what was he doing inside the NCB office with Khan?" asked Malik.

“The second person who can be seen holding the hand of Arbaaz Merchant and taking him into the NCB office is Manish Bhanushali. As per his own social media feed, he holds the post of BJP vice president. There are numerous pictures of him with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. The NCB will have to explain as to why this man was with them during the raid. Does the NCB have a policy of taking the help of private citizens for conducting such raids?" Malik asked.

“The NCB is being used by the BJP to defame people. It is being used to conduct raids on people who are against the party and this entire episode is a scam," Malik said.

Today, the NCB said its raid on cruise was on specific inputs that people named by the minister were independent witnesses. “The NCB Mumbai team raided international cruise terminal Green Gate Mumbai and Cordelia Cruise ship and intercepted 8 persons on the spot along with various drugs like cocaine, charas, MDMA," said Gyaneshwar Singh in Mumbai.

BJP worker Manish Bhanusha said NCP's Nawab Malik has put wrong allegations against him. “BJP has nothing to do with it (the arrests). I received information on Oct 1 that a drugs party was to be held. I was with NCB officers (at the ship) for updated info," he said.

“I don't have any official position in BJP. I gave this information as being an active citizen of the country. I got to know that last month one of Nawab Malik's relatives was held by NCB in a drug case," Bhanusha added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.